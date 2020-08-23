Vijayawada: Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das hails 2 sports persons for winning awards

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association president Dharmana Krishna Das hailed the announcement of Arjuna award to Indian badminton doubles player Satwik Sai R of Andhra Pradesh and Dhyan Chand award to Vizag based boxer Nagisetty Usha.

In a press release on Sunday, Dharmana Krishna Prasad announced the State government would extend full support and cooperation to both players. He said badminton player Satwik Sai came from the rural background in Amalapuram, East Godavari and won many medals and awards giving inspiration to youngsters. He said Satwik has been striving hard with only aim of winning medal in Tokyo Olympics next year.

The minister said he was delighted that Vizag based boxer Nagisetti Usha was selected for Dhyan Chand lifetime award and recalled that Usha won two bronze medals in world championships and gold medal in 2008 Asian games. He said the boxer has been running coaching centre without expecting benefits. He said that he is proud of the achievements of two sportspersons from Andhra Pradesh. Krishna Das said the State government encourages sports and games under the leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.