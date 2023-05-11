  • Menu
Vijayawada: Ex-MLA Y Venkateswara Reddy, son Nitin Reddy join YSRCP

Vijayawada: Ex-MLA Y Venkateswara Reddy, son Nitin Reddy join YSRCP
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomes Sattenapalli former MLA Yarram Venkateswara Reddy into YSRCP at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu and others are also seen.

Former Satenapalli MLA Y Venkateswara Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Vijayawada : Former Satenapalli MLA Y Venkateswara Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday. Venkateswara Reddy was elected as MLA in 2004 and 2009. Along with the former MLA, his son Nitin Reddy and Sattenapalli BJP convenor P Suri Babu also joined the YSRCP. Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Narasaraopet MP L Sri Krishnadevarayalu, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and APMDC Director G Sujatha were also present.

