Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct webinar for entrepreneurs from Aug 17

Vijayawada: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is conducting online entrepreneurship development programme for women and youth from August 17 to 31 between 3 pm and 5 pm, said FAPCCI secretary P Vydehi.



In a statement here on Thursday, she said the objective of two-week webinar was to promote small enterprises tapping the talent of potential entrepreneurs through training and to convert the job seekers into job creators. "The content of programme includes essentials of entrepreneurship identification of business opportunities, role and function as well as schemes of assistance offered by various organisations, preparations of a technically viable project report, motivation to achieve, and basics of marketing management, financial management and launch of an enterprise or manufacturing activity."

The webinar would be addressed by eminent speakers and consultants from various institutions, organisations, banks and financial institutions.