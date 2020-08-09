Vijayawada fire accident: Timely action of fire department personnel saved more than 20 lives

Vijayawada coronavirus facility fire: Death toll in the fire accident could have been more if the accident site is far away from the fire station and the fire personnel reached the site late at the Covid care centre in the heart of the city. So far, 10 persons lost lives due to suffocation in the fire accident took place at the Swarna palace hotel, which turned into Covid care centre. Fire broke out about 5 a.m. from the ground floor and thick smoke engulfed the hotel up to fourth floor. About 30 Covid patients were in the first and the second floors and the rest were staff.

According to Health Minister Alla Nani 43 persons including the Covid care staff and Covid patients were in the Centre when the mishap took place. Luckily, two fire tenders located at the fire station near the Police control room, which is barely one km away from the accident site, rushed to the hotel and rescued more than 20 persons. They swung into action and climbed the first and second floors with the help of ladders and rescued more than 20 persons. The Fire department personnel successfully extinguished the fire in 20 minutes and controlled the intensity of the mishap and property loss. Consequently, the external damage to the hotel building was very less.

In the meantime, four more fire tenders from Ajit Singh Nagar, Kotha Peta and Auto Nagar rushed to the spot. If the fire tenders located far away from the hotel, the casualties will be very high, felt a fire department staff who participated in the rescue operations. Panicked with the unexpected fire accident, one person jumped from the second floor to the ground on the road and sustained fractured injuries. Fire department staff took part in the rescue operation said the panic struck person broke open the glass window panes and jumped to the ground to save his life. He was shifted to Dr Ramesh hospital for the treatment. Meanwhile, the fire department registered case for violation of fire safety norms.