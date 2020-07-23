Vijayawada goes innovative in fighting coronavirus

Vijayawada: Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the state of Andhra Pradesh has been taking numerous initiatives to fight the pandemic. One such initiative in Vijayawada is a disposable bin uniquely shaped in the form of a spiky ball that represents the virus, to dispose waste materials used for Covid-19 treatment.



AP pollution control board tied with an agency and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will collect the biomedical waste and dispose of through incineration. The sanitation staff has been giving door-to-door services to collect the biomedical waste from people who have been home quarantined. The agency collects these biomedical wastes from them and will sent to Guntur where an incineration facility has been set up.

The initiative which is under trial has begun recently where 15 disposable waste bins have been installed in different areas in the city. The municipal corporation has also recently invested in one incineration machine which will be soon put to use. This machine will have a capacity of around 300 kg per hour of incineration.

The VMC authorities said the purpose of these bins is to bring attention that the masks and the gloves used for the COVID protection is not the same as the domestic waste. Covid materials like masks and gloves need to be disposed of separately and be incinerated.