Vijayawada: Heavy police bandobast at ACB Court complex

Vijayawada: Vijayawada city police were on high alert in the city and outskirts since early morning on Sunday in view of the hearing of the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam case at the ACB court located on the premises of Vijayawada court complex.

Several hundred police personnel were posted in and around the court complex as the hearing of the Skill Development Corporation scam case, in which the CID has alleged involvement of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and arrested him on Saturday.

The CID alleged the government suffered loss of Rs 271 crore in the scam. The CID filed 28 pages remand petition and hearing took place at the ACB Court from morning to evening. Suspense continued from morning to evening as the defence lawyers Siddharth Luthra and others presented their arguments very strongly stating that Chandrababu Naidu was not involved in the scam and he has nothing to do with the case.

They alleged that the case was politically motivated and Naidu was falsely implicated. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy argued the case in the ACB court on behalf of the CID and alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was the prime accused in the court.

As the hearing continued for a long time, several hundred people tried to visit the court. But, the alert police did not allow them and sent them away. Barricades were arranged on the main roads leading to the court and several hundred police personnel were posted from morning to evening.

The police kept tight vigil on the roads and allowed the media, advocates and court staff to go to the court after verification of ID cards.

The police had arranged a convoy in front of the court complex on the road to shift Chandrababu Naidu based on the ACB court’s verdict.

As Chandrababu Naidu has Z plus category the police were on high alert to provide security. Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata personally monitored the security arrangements and visited the court several times. Assistant commissioners of police, Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, other police and the rope parties were near the court since Sunday morning.