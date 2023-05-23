Vijayawada: High Court Chief Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai visits Durga temple

Vijayawada (NTR district) : High Court Acting Chief Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Monday.

He along with his family members had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga and performed special pujas.

In view of the CJ’s visit, the temple authorities gave him a warm welcome as per tradition. Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, temple EO D Bramarambha and priests accorded him a warm welcome. Later, he was offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadam by the priest and temple authorities.

High Court Registrar General Lakshmana Rao, Trust Board members Bachu Madhavi, Sattaiah, Anumolu Udayalakshmi and others were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, E Chandra Reddy, Chairman of Sarvani Alco Brew Pvt Ltd, Gampalagudem of NTR district, offered five silver bowls weighing 2.894 kg to the presiding deity for Nivedana purpose. He gave these bowls to temple EO D Bramarambha. Later, he had Goddess darshan and priests gave him Vedasirvachanam and Prasadam. Temple EE KVS Koteswara Rao, Sankara Sandilya, Muralidhar Sharma and others were present on the occasion.