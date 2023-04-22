Vijayawada: High tension at Naidu's roadshow

Vijayawada: High tension prevailed at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on Friday when TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow received good response and at the same time the YSRCP activists hurled stones at TDP vehicles. The alert NSG security staff provided protection to Naidu by placing bulletproof shields.

In the melee, an NSG commandant Santosh Kumar received head injury in stone pelting and doctors present there provided first aid to the injured NSG security person. It is said that the stone pelting was aimed at disrupting the roadshow of Chandrababu Naidu. Another TDP activist also received injuries in the stone pelting.

The trouble started when the YSRCP activists tried to interrupt the roadshow by stone pelting and raising slogans sporting black flags. At one point Naidu came out of his vehicle and warned the YSRCP activists for stone pelting and expressed ire over the police for their failure to prevent the unruly YSRCP activists.