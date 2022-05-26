Vijayawada: Himavalli Chalikonda, Telugu woman achieves rare feat in UK

Vijayawada(NTR District): Himavalli Chalikonda, from Telugu State and living in Kent region of UK, has received a rare award. Himavalli received the prestigious Inspiring Indian Women Global Award for the year 2022 at IIW Shee Inspire Awards in the Community Spirit category at the House of Parliament in UK on May 23.

Over 150 nominations from 25 countries around the world were submitted for the award are based on Raga's talent, and the award is presented on a regular basis by candidates, who have been working tirelessly for many years. In the final round, Himavalli Chalikonda finished third and received the award.

Speaking on the occasion, Himavalli said, "We have been establishing a community for Telugus through social media since 2006, providing them with all possible support and assistance to those coming to the UK from India." There are currently 9,000 members under this community, who have been given financial assistance to provide medical care to poor students in various parts of the country. "We will always be there for the Telugu people in UK in future as well and will do our best to help them," she said.