Vijayawada Kanakadurga temple authorities extend invitation to CM Naidu for Kumbhabhishek Festival

The Kumbhabhishek festival is set to be held from 6th to 8th of this month at the renowned Kanakadurgamma shrine on Indrakiladri. The temple authorities have formally invited Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh to attend the celebrations.

Today (Tuesday), Borra Radhakrishna, Chairman of the Durga Devasthanam Governing Council, Endowment Department Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan, and Temple Executive Officer Sheena Naik visited the Chief Minister’s camp office to deliver the invitation. During the visit, priests presented a portrait of the deity, offered prasadam to the CM.

Similarly, officials extended an invitation to Minister Nara Lokesh for the event. The temple priests and management handed over the invitation to him, with Borra Radhakrishna, Sheena Naik, and others participating in the ceremony.

The Maha Kumbha Abhishekam, performed once every 12 years according to the Agama Shastras, is slated to take place on Indrakiladri. The temple authorities are making extensive arrangements to organise the grand celebration, which is expected to draw large numbers of devotees over the three days.