Vijayawada: Kid donates savings to fight coronavirus
Highlights
Vijayawada: Fight against coronavirus has inspired a 4-year-old boy, Hemanth, who donated his savings of Rs 971 to the CM Relief fund. The kid saved the money to buy a bicycle.
His parents of the little kid took the boy to the office of the YSRCP in Tadepalli on Monday. The child handed over the money to Transport Minister Perni Nani.
