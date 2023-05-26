Vijayawada: Kyvalya Reddy selected for NASA programme

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Kyvalya Reddy Kunchala from Nidadavolu town of East Godavari district has been selected for NASA’s most prestigious International Air and Space Programme (IASP)-2023. The NASA partner, AEXA conducts this programme. Only 50 to 60 students in the age group of 15 and 25 years are selected worldwide. If Kyvalya completes the training in November 2023, she will become the youngest Indian to complete the IASP. Students, who are selected for this programme, will first undergo online classes for six months and then undergo real astronaut training in Huntsville, Alabama, USA in November. The students are divided into teams and given the opportunity to work with experienced NASA scientists.

The selection was conducted through various stages i.e., collection of personal and health details, completion and submission of project and live interview with scientists. Kyvalya was selected for the programme after she successfully completed all stages. Kyvalya has recently completed her tenth standard in Narayana EM high school, Nidadavole.