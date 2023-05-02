Vijayawada: Lakshmisha takes charge as director of village/ward secretariats

Vijayawada (NTR district) : State Housing Corporation Managing Director Lakshmisha took full additional charge as the Director of Village and Ward secretariats here on Monday.

After taking charge, Lakshmisha instructed the officials and the staff to strive hard to pass on the benefits of welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. He said that the State government had established village and ward secretariats to directly transfer the welfare benefits to the poor people. He complimented the staff of the secretariats for their hard work in identifying the beneficiaries and implementing various welfare schemes for their benefit. Due to the volunteer system, the welfare schemes are being implemented without any hiccups, he noted.

Lakshmisha said that so far 10.30 crore beneficiaries got benefitted through various schemes across the State and volunteers played a key role in identifying the beneficiaries.

The Director said that YSR Bima scheme is being implemented in the state for the poor and so far 1.21 crore people in the age group of 18 to 70 got registered under the scheme. The staff of secretariats should also strive to complete the housing under Navaratnalu.

Additional director of village/ward secretariats Bhavana Vasisht, State coordinator Ramesh Babu and others congratulated Lakshmisha after he took charge.