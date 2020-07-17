Vijayawada: Libraries told to buy books useful for competitive exams says Joint Collector K Mohan Rao

Vijayawada: All libraries in the district should purchase books useful for candidates, who are appearing for professional entrance tests and various competitive examinations, Joint Collector and person in-charge of State Grandhalaya Samstha K Mohan Rao told the general body meeting of the district Grandhalaya Samstha at the joint collector's camp office here on Thursday.

The general body meeting resolved to spend Rs 13.92 crore under various heads in the budget during 2020-21.

The joint collector said about 30,000 to 40,000 people were visiting the 108 libraries in the district every day. "The libraries would be strengthened by purchasing books worth Rs one crore including the books worth Rs 14 lakh which are useful for the candidates appearing for various competitive exams," he said.

He said the libraries at Tamirisa, Maniknda, Putrela, Patamatalanka, Thotlavalluru and other villages do not have own buildings and Rs 50 lakh was earmarked to buy necessary land for constructing permanent buildings. "In case of land is available, Rs one crore will be granted for the construction of library buildings," he said.

Rs one crore was set aside for undertaking repairs to the buildings, Rs 2 lakh was allotted for protecting books from moths by using pesticide and for conversion of old books and Rs 8 lakh for polishing and repairing the old furniture. The joint collector instructed the officials to go for solar power to prevent inconvenience for the readers. The meeting also passed the budget for payment of salaries to the staff.

Grandhalaya Samstha secretary Kancharla Nagaraju, divisional panchayat officer Chandrasekhar, DPRO Bhaskar Narayana, and officials of the education department were also present.