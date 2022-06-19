Vijayawada: MoU with Byju's intended to improve quality of edn in govt schools: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada : Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana came down heavily on TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks on the State government's MoU with Byju's company and challenged him to prove if the MoU would not be beneficial to students.

Speaking to the media at YSRCP's central office in Tadepalli on Saturday, the Minister said Byju's is a company in which 150 million students were enrolled and slammed Naidu to know the facts before making allegations. He said 35 lakh students studying from 4th to 8th class would be benefitted with the MoU with Byju's and added that the State government would be spending Rs 20,000 per each student for Byju's app.

The Minister said the State government has signed the MoU with Byju's to improve the standards of education, English language proficiency among the students and help them cope up with the CBSE syllabus.

Botcha said it can be clearly seen from the abusive language of Naidu during his Vizianagaram's tour that he has lost confidence and was in frustration. He flayed Naidu for providing English medium education to his son Lokesh and opposing it for the poor and students residing in rural areas.

The Minister said Naidu has been making tall claims about social justice and reminded the former Chief Minister that he had allocated ministries to Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao in Vizianagaram district in his tenure.

He also lashed out at Naidu for claiming that he had built a medical college in Vizianagaram.

He said Naidu couldn't even complete remaining 15 per cent works of Thotapalli reservoir and he was only criticising the current government to gain political mileage.