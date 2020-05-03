Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani responds over case against him, says not scared of false cases

TDP senior leader and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has responded to the cases filed against him over the violation of lockdown rules in the last week through his Twitter handle stating that he had no fear of false cases instead will work hard further to help the poor. He said, that let the government file as many as false cases, I will still help the people with more enthusiasm.

Earlier, a case has been registered against TDP MP Kesineni Nani in Vijayawada in connection with the violation of lockdown rules on Saturday. A statement has been made by ACP to this extent stating that that the former along with Nagula Meera, Nagoti Rama Rao, Gururam Kondara, Pothinade Lokeshwara has violated the rules of lockdown in two town police station premises by not maintaining the social distance while distributing the fruits and essential commodities to the poor and migrants on May 1. The ACP said that a case has been registered a case against Kesineni Nani in the statement. However, with MP Kesineni Nani's retort, it remains to be seen how the police would respond.

While as many as another 58 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last twenty-four hours on Sunday taking the total number 1583 cases across the state. The Andhra Pradesh government released the Coronavirus Health Bulletin on Sunday afternoon. During the past 24 hours, 58 new cases were reported and 33 persons have reported being dead while 1062 patients currently receiving treatment in hospitals and 488 victims who were infected with the virus have recovered and discharged.



