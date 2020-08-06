Vijayawada: Nano technology sanitiser products launched

Vijayawada: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vijayawada West zone N Surya Chandra Rao has said using of quality sanitisers is safe and suggested the people to choose the banded sanitisers to get protection from virus and bacteria.

ACP on Thursday launched the Nanova hygiene multi surface self-sanitizing nano-coating product here. Speaking on the occasion, the ACP said people are panicked with the spread of Covid-19 and felt it is not safe to use low quality products made by unknown companies. He said Nanova hygienic nano-coating products will give protection from virus and bacteria.

RK Enterprises partners Ramakrishna Prasad and Suresh said the sanitisers and products were made with nano technology and first time launched in Vijayawada. They said the nano technology products kill bacteria and virus.