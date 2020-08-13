Vijayawada: Nuzvid police bag best crime detection award

Vijayawada: Nuzvid police bagged the Award for Best Crime Detection (ACBD) for successfully unravelling the mystery of minor girl's rape case with the help of only one clue that was two biriyani packets carried by the criminal.



The incident took place in Nuzvid in February 2019 and the DGP D Gautham Sawang on Wednesday presented the award to the best crime detection cases in the state at the state police office. On February 26 a minor girl was raped by a criminal at Nuzvid while the girl was standing on the road to go home. The culprit made her believe that he knew her father and he would drop her at her home on his bicycle.

The innocent girl blindly trusted the criminal and became a victim. After raping her, the culprit left the girl and went away. The girl came to the road from the isolated area and informed the passers-by, who helped her to register a case in Nuzvid police station. The girl noticed that the culprit was carrying two biriyani packets.

District SP M Ravindranath Babu formed nine teams to nab the culprit. The police vigorously searched all biriyani points, hotels. They finally noticed that 35-year Yennam Venkateswara Rao committed the heinous crime and arrested him. The guilty was nabbed with the help of one and only clue which won them ABCD award. The police booked Pocso case against him.

Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu, CI Ramachandra Rao, sub-inspectors Ch Ranjit Kumar, Srinivasa Rao, Satyanarayana, Raja Reddy, Narayana Swamy, Satish Kumar and constables received the award from the DGP D Gautam Sawang.