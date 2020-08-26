Vijayawada: Officials told to involve village volunteers, Anganwadi workers

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz called upon the district officials to involve the village volunteers and Anganwadi workers in 'Beti Bacho Beti Padao' programme.



The collector along with other officials inaugurated a poster related to the programme at the camp office on Tuesday. He stressed on the need for the collective efforts to create awareness on giving education to the girls on par with the boys. Joint Collector L Siva Sankar has asked the officials to collect information on the reasons for the school dropouts among the girls. He told the officials to continue efforts to increase the girls education. Officials of the Woman and child welfare, Panchayat Raj, education and other departments participated in the poster release programme.