Vijayawada : Pawan's mother donates Rs 1.5L to Rythu Bharosa Yatra

Vijayawada : Konidela Anjana Devi, mother of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, donated Rs 1.5 lakh towards Rythu Bharosa programme taken up by Pawn Kalyan for the benefit of tenant farmers. She also donated Rs one lakh for the party. She donated the money from her pension savings. Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said that his father Venkatrao served in excise department and died in 2007. He said that his mother who is a pensioner spends her money on social service programmes. As part of it, now she has donated the amount to his Rythu Bharosa Yatra.