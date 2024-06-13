  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Pawan’s swearing-in triggers fan frenzy

Vijayawada: Pawan’s swearing-in triggers fan frenzy
x

Pawan greets VIPs on the dais after swearing-in as minister

Highlights

The moment the words ‘Konidela Pawan Kalyan Ane Nenu’ came out from the mouth of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, the venue of swearing-in ceremony at Kesarapalli IT Park was echoed with huge applause and slogans of ‘Pawan Kalyan…Jayaho’ from the people attending the programme.

Vijayawada : The moment the words ‘Konidela Pawan Kalyan Ane Nenu’ came out from the mouth of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, the venue of swearing-in ceremony at Kesarapalli IT Park was echoed with huge applause and slogans of ‘Pawan Kalyan…Jayaho’ from the people attending the programme.

It may be noted that with fulfilment of long pending dream of Pawan Kalyan to enter the Assembly, he took the oath of office and secrecy in a humble way amidst claps and chanting of slogans by people.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office.

After taking oath of office Pawan Kalyan thanked N Chandrababu Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Abdul Nazeer, M Venkaiah Naidu, Justice (retired) NV Ramana, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth and others present on the dais. Coming back, Pawan made padabhivandanam to his brother Chiranjeevi. At the time of Pawan Kalyan taking oath of office, his brother Chiranjeevi, his wife Ana Konidela, daughter are seen in a happiest mood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen congratulating Pawan Kalyan by patting his shoulder after he took oath of office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X