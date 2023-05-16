Vijayawada: Power being supplied 24-hrs a day in summer says Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Vijayawada : Minister for mines and energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy directed the officials to provide free agricultural power connections to all the applicants by June 15. He said government has been successfully supplying uninterrupted power during the summer season.

Addressing a review at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister said 9 hours free power supply should be provided to farmers during day time. He said free power connections should be provided to all the eligible farmers. He said by the end of March, 1.2 lakh free agricultural power connections were provided.

The minister said officials should concentrate on providing power connections to Jagananna colonies. A special drive should be organised to clear power dues from industries, he said, adding that low voltage places should be identified and the problem should be resolved immediately. He directed the officials to speed up construction of new sub-stations.

Ramachandra Reddy said that the state government has been supplying uninterrupted power despite of increasing power demand in the summer season. He said power committees were formed to fix responsibility of uninterrupted power supply in their respective regions. Special chief secretary (energy) K Vijayanand, APGenco MD Chakradhar Babu and other officials were present.