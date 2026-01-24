Vijayawada recalls Jana Sangh legacy of integral humanism

BJP state president P V N Madhav said that ideologies do not beautify the world merely by being spoken about, their true value emerges only when they are practised. Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poetry, he said ideals gain meaning only through action.

Vijayawada became the centre of ideological reflection and national thought as leaders, thinkers and activists gathered at the venue of the 12th National Session of the Jana Sangh in 1965 for the Ekatma Manavata Darshan Commemoration Conference. The event revisited the timeless philosophy propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, which emphasises the holistic development of society with the human being at its core.

Madhav recalled that Ekatma Manavata Darshan (integral humanism) emerged as a response to questions raised by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1948 regarding the philosophy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and by 1965, under Deendayal Upadhyaya’s vision, it took a concrete ideological form.

In his inaugural address, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, addressing the gathering on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, described it as a moment of historic fortune to be at the same place 60 years later.

He said capitalism and communism had failed to provide balanced solutions globally, whereas Ekatma Manavata Darshan offers an Indian alternative rooted in culture, values and social responsibility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted, has been implementing these principles for the past 12 years through Antyodaya, ensuring dignity and inclusive growth for the last person.

Senior thinker Ram Madhav said India is poised to offer a new direction to the world amid global crises. He cautioned against ideology-less politics and stressed that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy provides clarity for achieving the goal of a developed India, including a balanced foreign and defence policy.

Acharya Mudigonda Shivaprasad shared personal memories of Deendayal Upadhyaya’s simplicity and compassion, stating that Ekatma Manavata Darshan is not an ‘ism’ but a living truth. Defence expert G Satish Reddy spoke of India’s transformation in the defence sector, attributing it to self-reliance inspired by nationalistic thought.

Union minister of state Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, state health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, C M Ramesh and Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, MLC Somu Veerraju and MLAs Penmatsa Vishnu Kumar Raju, Y Sujana Chowdary, Ch Adinarayana Reddy and Dr P V Parthasaradhi participated in the programme.