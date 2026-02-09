Vijayawada rural mandal in limbo as Gram Panchayat polls near

Vijayawada: With the State Election Commission (SEC) initiating preparations for the conduct of ordinary elections to Gram Panchayats, an intense public and political debate has resurfaced in Vijayawada rural mandal over whether its villages will actually go to polls or be merged into Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) or a proposed Greater Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

The issue has gained renewed momentum as the State government, along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and Gannavaram MLA and Government Whip Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, on several occasions raised the proposal of expanding urban limits of Vijayawada by merging nearly 75 villages in and around the city spread across NTR and Krishna districts.

At the heart of the discussion lies the very existence of Vijayawada rural mandal, which currently comprises 16 Gram Panchayats, including the newly formed Ramarajya Nagar and YSR Gram Panchayat (Jakkampudi Colony). Political observers point out that if the proposal for Greater Vijayawada materialises, the rural mandal would cease to exist, automatically eliminating the scope for Gram Panchayat elections in these villages. Vijayawada rural mandal is the largest mandal in the State, comprising as many as 40 MPTC segments with an electorate of approximately 1.5 lakh voters. In terms of geographical spread, population, and voter strength, the mandal is comparable to Pedana Assembly constituency, underscoring its political and administrative significance.

Given its size and strategic location on the rapidly expanding outskirts of Vijayawada city, any decision regarding the mandal’s future—whether continuation as a rural administrative unit or merger into urban local bodies—will have far-reaching implications. Political observers note that changes to the mandal’s status could influence local governance structures, representation, and electoral dynamics across the region. Although Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier kept Greater Vijayawada Municipal Corporation proposal in abeyance, the recent circular issued by State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney on election preparedness has once again triggered discussions among villagers, local leaders, and political parties about the administrative future of Vijayawada rural mandal.

Villagers fear higher tax burden after proposed VMC merger

The debate has clearly divided political opinion. One section of leaders and residents is demanding continuation of their villages as Gram Panchayats, expressing concerns that a merger with VMC would impose heavy tax burdens and dilute local self-governance. They argue that rural areas may not immediately benefit from urban infrastructure despite paying higher municipal taxes.

On the other hand, Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao has been consistently advocating merger of nine villages—Gudavalli, Enikepadu, Prasadampadu, Ramavarappadu, Nidamanuru, Nunna, Pathapadu, P. Nainavaram, and Ambapuram—into the VMC, citing rapid urbanisation, improved connectivity, and the need for planned infrastructure development.

Proposed Gollapudi Municipality yet to get govt nod

Adding another dimension to the issue, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad had earlier proposed formation of a new municipality with Gollapudi as the headquarters, highlighting its fast-paced urban growth. If this proposal is taken forward, villages such as Gollapudi, Ramarajya Nagar, YSR Gram Panchayat, Jakkampudi, Rayanapadu, and Paidurapadu are likely to be merged into the proposed Gollapudi Municipality.

Interestingly, in recent months, all villages under Vijayawada rural mandal have reportedly passed resolutions in favour of merging either with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation or a Greater Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, reflecting a shift in local aspirations driven by expectations of better civic amenities, roads, drainage, drinking water supply, and urban infrastructure.

State yet to clarify future of Vijayawada rural mandal

Against this backdrop, the SEC’s orders regarding arrangements for the conduct of Gram Panchayat elections have assumed critical importance. Whether Vijayawada rural mandal villages will continue as Gram Panchayats or be absorbed into urban local bodies remains uncertain, making this a politically and administratively significant issue ahead of the proposed elections. Political analysts believe the State government will have to take a clear and timely decision on municipal expansion to avoid confusion, administrative overlap, and electoral complications, as the future governance model of Vijayawada’s rapidly expanding outskirts hangs in the balance.