Vijayawada: Seeram Subrahmanyam memorial award presented to singer

Vijayawada: Veteran mridangam Vidwan Seeram Subrahmanyam memorial award was presented to noted singer Kumara Suryanarayana at a cultural programme at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram here on Sunday evening.

Drusya Vedika, an audience club, has sponsored the award. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Ambati Madhu Mohanakrishna said that Seeram Subrahmanyam was a mridangam vidwan, organiser and cultural reporter and a good humanist. He said the traditional art forms like dance, music and drama should be encouraged and protected by the public.

Majesty Surendranath, president of Drusya Vedika, said Seeram Subrahmanyam had founded two organisations namely Vijayawada Music Academy and Vijayawada Cultural Academy to promote music, dance and drama. Drusya Vedika will remember such personalities and the services rendered by them.

He also said that noted singer Kumara Suryanarayana is receiving Seeram Subrahmanyam smaraka puraskaram this year. Kumara Suryanarayana and his wife were honoured on this occasion and smaraka puraskaram was presented.

Recollecting his memories with Subrahmanyam, Kumara Suryanarayana felt this award is a great honour to him. P Hemanth Kumar, A Ravi Chand were also on the dais. Burra Naren, Padasree Hemanth, E Ramesh, M Giresh, P Himasagara Chandra Murthy, Dontala Prakash, organised the award function.