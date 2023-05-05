Vijayawada: Skill is key for getting job says Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Skill Development and Training Department Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar suggested the students improve skills along with education to get jobs easily and fast. Along with Technical Education Director Naga Rani, he attended as a chief guest at ‘Udyoga Vijayotsava’ programme at the government polytechnic here on Thursday. The programme was organised as 277 students of the government polytechnic got selected for jobs in various companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar said that ITI and polytechnic students were offered so many jobs by companies and industries. If the students learnt skills, they would definitely get the job, he added.

Technical Education Director Naga Rani expressed her happiness as students are getting placements. She said that over 4,000 students were given job

opportunities across the State and stressed on the need to encourage girl students to join polytechnic courses. Later, the Principal Secretary handed over job allotment orders to the students.

Polytechnic Principal Dr M Vijay Saradhi, District Employment Officer P Ramesh, ITI College Principal Dr PV Ramesh Kumar, SBTET Secretary Ramana Babu, Training and placements officer Rama Krishna and others attended.