Vijayawada: Tender apology to volunteers, MLA demands Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: State Planning Board vice-chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu strongly condemned the comments made by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on village and ward volunteers. This was in response to the comments made by Pawan Kalyan that volunteers involved in human trafficking and over 30,000 girls and women are missing in the State.

It should be reminded here that while addressing a public meeting in Eluru recently, Pawan Kalyan alleged that these volunteers knew about each and every family and have the details of every single women. Pawan alleged these volunteers share personal information of the families with anti-social elements.

Malladi Vishnu spoke with the media at Mutyalampadu after participating in Jagananna Suraksha programme on Monday. He said people are expressing happiness over the services of volunteers and transparency maintained by the government in the execution of welfare schemes. He said ward and village secretariats became popular in the country due to their outstanding services to the people. Vishnu said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the services of volunteers.

MLA Vishnu said it is a shame that Pawan made baseless allegations against the volunteers. He demanded Pawan to tender unconditional apology for making comments against volunteers. He criticised that the Jana Sena chief lost his mental balance and made shameless comments.

Vishnu along with 31 division corporator P Sirisha participated in Jagananna Suraksha programme. He said locals submitted 1,547 applications to get certificates. Vishnu said caste certificates, income certificates, family members certificates and other certificates were distributed without collecting charges.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced Jagananna Suraksha for the distribution of certificates in the respective wards in the city, MLA Vishnu added.