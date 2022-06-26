Vijayawada : Tension prevails as TDP stages protest over demolition of Praja Vedika

Vijayawada : Tension prevailed at Undavalli on Saturday when the TDP activists staged a protest on the occasion of the third anniversary of the demolition of Praja Vedika.

Large number of police were seen near the residence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to prevent protests from TDP activists as the demolition of Praja Vedika near the residence completed three years. The Praja Vedika was demolished by Jagan's government three years ago and the TDP activists stage protest on every anniversary of the demolition.

The police personnel reached the place on Saturday morning and cordoned off the road leading to Chandrababu Naidu's residence from all the three sides. As a result of the restrictions, the farmers of neighbouring villages were inconvenienced.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Undavalli caves when the TDP leaders tried to reach the Praja Vedika demolition site. The TDP activists staged protest by squatting on the road when the police stopped senior TDP leaders Nakka Ananda Babu, Satyanarayana Raju and Pattabhi. The agitating activists shouted slogans against the Chief Minister for demolishing Praja Vedika.