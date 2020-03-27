Vijayawada: The actors, playwrights and stage technicians to celebrate the World Theatre Day

Vijayawada: Come March 27! The actors, playwrights and stage technicians celebrate the World Theatre Day. The International Theatre Institute (ITI) declared the day in 1962. Since then the day has been celebrated every year. The ITI Cooperating Members, theatre professionals, theatre organisations, theatre universities and theatre lovers all over the world celebrate World Theatre Day every year. This is the day of a celebration for those who can see the value and importance of the art form "theatre", and acts as a wake-up call for governments, politicians and institutions to uplift the movement of Theatre.



The Executive Council of International Theatre Institute selected this year a simple message given by playwright Shahid Nadeem, 'Take a child to the Theatre today'. Involving children in this activity is the only way to create attraction towards theatre to improve their skills of acting, writing and also to develop behaviour and communication skills.

Unfortunately, this year the World Theatre Day could not be celebrated due to Covid-19. However, the artistes of Vijayawada have shared their expressions with the Hans India City Tab.

P Vijayabhaskara Sharma, secretary of Sumadhura Kala Niketan, averred that the theatre is only effective media to shoot the message into masses. He regretted that the artistes could not celebrate the World Theatre Day due to the Covid-19. However, the artiste community will strive hard to implement the Government instructions by spreading the messages to the public.

Actor Borra Naren said that theatre has given a path to improve communication skills and also change one's behavior to reach goals. He also said this year's ITI message is good and our children should also be attracted to the theatre for their better future.

Theater critic and organiser P Suryanarayana Murthy said that the message of the year 'Take a child to the Theatre today' is simple and effective. The public should implement it for the benefit of children. Drama will improve the knowledge and spontaneity, he said and added that this will make the child a better citizen.