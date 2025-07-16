Vijayawada to host 6th Cottonseed, Oil & Meal Conclave

Vijayawada: The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and All India Cottonseed Crushers’ Association (AICOSCA) will host the 6th SEA–AICOSCA Cottonseed, Oil & Meal Conclave here on August 2 and 3.

The conclave will focus on promoting the cottonseed oil among consumers by discussing and highlighting its myriad virtues.

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will inaugurate the event along with Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. Roop Rashi, CEO of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, OP Goenka, Director of 3F Ltd, and Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi, Vice-Chancellor of ANGRAU and several industry leaders will also participate in the conclave.

With the theme “Revitalising Cottonseed: Growth Pathways for Oil, Meal, and Beyond,” the conclave will explore ways to maximise the potential of cottonseed oil and its by-products to enhance India’s edible oil security, livestock feed industry, and rural economy.

According to president of SEA Sanjeev Asthana, India produces 12.0 lakh tonnes of cottonseed oil annually and is widely used in Gujarat for cooking. “Through this conclave we envisage to improve the awareness and encourage adoption of Cotton Seed Oil for domestic consumption,” he said.

Sandeep Bajoria, Chairman AICOSCA and Dr BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA also spoke.

P Veera Narayan, Director of Sri Dhanalakshmi Cotton and Rice Mills at Guntur and Vice-Chairman of AICOSCA said, “The conclave will focus on revitalising cottonseed oil processing and usage in the country.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the largest producers of cotton seed and it is appropriate that we host the conference in Vijayawada this year.

More than 300 delegates, including scientists, industry leaders, and traders, are expected to participate in this national platform, fostering collaboration and sustainable growth

in the sector.