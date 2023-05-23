Vijayawada: Utilise skill training, community health officers told

Vijayawada (NTR district) : NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao inaugurated hands-on training programme for community health officers, who work at YSR Health Clinics across the district, at Siddhartha Medical College here on Monday.

The Collector informed that during this training programme the officers are being given training in first aid, snake bite and other animal bites. He said people are being offered medical services from village level through 23 primary health centres and 257 community health wellness centres in the district. He suggested all the health officers to provide best medical services to the public by utilising these type of training programmes and asked them to increase the trust of the public in government hospitals.

During the programme, Collector Dilli Rao unveiled a booklet regarding the training along with DMHO M Suhasini, GGH Superintendent B Soubagya Lakshmi, Siddhartha Medical College Principal K Sudhakar and Health Wellness Centre’s State programme coordinator Y Subrahmanyam.

On the other hand, the Collector released CPR pamphlets at the Collectorate, which were printed by the Indian Red Cross Society aiming at bringing awareness of CPR among the public. He said that CPR can save lives if anyone suffers a heart attack.

Red Cross Society District President Dr G Samaram, Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, DRO K Mohan Rao and others were present on the occasion.