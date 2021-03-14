Vijayawada: Visakhapatnam steel plant privatisation part of nationwide policy says BJP

Vijayawada: Defending the sale of Visakhapatnam steel plant (VSP) BJP on Saturday said it was part of policy of the Central government on public sector units.

BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, interacting with the media after the party office bearers meet here, said the Union government had decided to privatise the PSUs barring some vital sectors like defence and security in the country and VSP was also one of it. He assured that the government would take care of employees and their well-being in the process.

He alleged that TDP and YSRCP were resorting to family rule and indulged in corruption, casteism and misrule.

He said the two parties did nothing for the development of Andhra Pradesh and were scared of BJP.

He further alleged that the YSRCP in the disguise of VSP employees' agitation was promoting religious conversions in the state.