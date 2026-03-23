Vijayawada west bypass set for grand launch on Sri Rama Navami

Vijayawada: Ina major relief to commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is gearing up to open the Vijayawada West Bypass for full-fledged vehicular movement from the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, i.e., March 27. Preparations are in full swing to operationalise the key corridor, which is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in and around Vijayawada.

According to officials, key works related to landing portions near Chinna Avutapalli (Package-3) and Kaza (Package-4) are being expedited and will be completed ahead of the inauguration. Barring the Road Over Bridge (ROB) slab at Jakkampudi near Pamulakalva—delayed due to a pending court case—the rest of the bypass is ready for traffic. Authorities, however, clarified that service roads will ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement even at the ROB location.

Spanning approximately 47 kilometres, the six-lane access-controlled bypass runs from Chinna Avutapalli to Kaza and is part of the Kaza–Vijayawada–Gundugolanu National Highway project. Executed in two packages, the alignment passes through key packages including Gannavaram, Nunna, Jakkampudi, Gollapudi, Mangalagiri and Amaravati, forming a crucial outer corridor for the city.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 4,200 crore, includes major infrastructure components such as two large flyovers at Marlapalem and Gollapudi, about 20 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Vehicular Under Passes (VUPs), and multiple service roads to facilitate local traffic.

A standout feature of the bypass is the 3-km-long, six-lane bridge across the Krishna River, constructed under Package-4. The structure is expected to become a vital link in the region, improving connectivity and reducing travel time for long-distance commuters.

The bypass connects seamlessly with NH-65 at Gollapudi and NH-16 at Kaza, enabling smooth access to Amaravati from both Eluru and Guntur directions. It also integrates with several arterial roads in the capital region, strengthening regional transport infrastructure.

Two toll plazas have been established along the route—one at Vedurupavuluru under Package-3 and another at Venkatapalem under Package-4.

Once operational, the Vijayawada West Bypass is expected to decongest city roads significantly by diverting heavy and long-distance traffic, while offering a faster, signal-free alternative for commuters travelling across the region.