Vijayawada: Women launch post card campaign for house site pattas

Women stand in queu to post letters to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at Janardhanapuram village

Vijayawada: Residents of Janardhanapuram village of Nandivada mandal in Krishna district launched post card campaign asking TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to withdraw cases filed in the court on distribution of house site pattas.

Nearly 370 women queued up to the post office in Janardhanapuram village on Tuesday to post letters to Naidu with his house address in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The women said the state government had prepared to sanction house site pattas to nearly 20,000 people in two sites but the government was not able to distribute the house site pattas due to the court case.

They said they learnt that the TDP leaders have filed a petition which resulted in delaying the distribution of house site pattas in their village.

