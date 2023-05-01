Live
Vijayawada: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Workers' welfare main goal
Workers are creators of wealth, says Governor. Society’s progress result of workers’ hard work: CBN
Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that the welfare of workers is the goal of the government.
Greeting workers on May Day -- International Workers’ Day, the Chief Minister tweeted, "Brother workers, your labour is priceless. You are the key to the development of a country or a state. Happy May Day to all the labour brothers who are constantly working for the welfare of society."
On the occasion of May Day, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated all the workers. He said that workers are creators of wealth in every field of life and the International Workers' Day is a day to show respect for the dedication and hard work of countless workers, who are the creators of infrastructure, builders of resources and the backbone of the nation’s development.
Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu also greeted workers and farmers on May Day. "The progress of society is the result of your hard work. That is why Telugu Desam Party is sincere for the welfare of the working people and the protection of their rights. On this occasion, I hope that good days will come when the value of your hard work will increase," he said.