Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders pay tributes to late CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy

Vijayawada: YSRCP rank and file celebrated the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

The leaders garlanded the statues of Rajasekhar Reddy in different parts of the city and recollected the welfare schemes implemented by the YSR in the State.

Ministers, MLAs, corporators, party leaders and functionaries gathered in the municipal divisions of the city and celebrated the anniversary by cutting cakes. The leaders also distributed sarees and food to the needy to mark the occasion.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLC Shaik Kareemunnisa, Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi and YSRCP leaders, corporators and others paid rich tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

They recollected the services of departed leader to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The state government celebrated the birth anniversary of YSR as Rythu Dinotsavam in the State.