Just In
Vijaysai Reddy resigns to Rajya Sabha writes letter to Chairman
Vijaysai Reddy, a member of the Rajya Sabha representing the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), has officially resigned from his position and wrote a letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagadeep Dhanakhu.
In a surprise move, Vijaysai Reddy took to a social media platform on Friday, announcing his decision to bid farewell to politics. In his statement, he clarified that he is not joining any other political party, dispelling speculations that might have circulated about his future plans.
"I have made the decision to leave politics, and I would like to emphasize that it is a personal choice, with no external pressures influencing my decision," Vijaysai Reddy stated in his announcement. He further clarified that his decision is not motivated by the desire for another position, benefits, or financial gain.
Vijaysai Reddy's resignation has sparked interest among political circles, with many eager to understand the reasoning behind his sudden decision. However, in his statement, he made it clear that the decision is his personal choice, and he will not be commenting further on the matter.