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Vinukonda drinking water crisis will be resolved soon
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Narasaraopet: Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu assured that he will take steps to complete drinking water project taken up at a cost of Rs 240 crore and solve drinking water problem.
He said that his primary goal was to ensure a daily drinking water supply to Vinukonda town, during an election campaign in support of alliance candidate for Vinukonda municipal chairman post Shameem Khan on Saturday.
Speaking on this occasion, the MLA urged party leaders to work for the victory of alliance candidates in the ensuing local body elections.
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