Violation by TDP leaders led to violence in Macherla: DIG Trivikrama Varma

Guntur: Guntur Range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma said that TDP leaders violated Section-30 of Police Act and conducted 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki' programme at the sensitive 16th ward in Macherla on December 16, which led to a clash between TDP and YSRCP groups. Addressing the media at his camp office in Guntur city on Sunday, he said that they have collected all the details regarding the recent violence in Macherla.

The DIG said if the TDP leaders had given information about their programme, violence would not have taken place. He said both groups were involved in violence and visible police brought the situation under control. He said they will identify the accused and take stern action against them. Varma held TDP leaders responsible for the violence and added that they are receiving complaints from the victims and the case is under investigation. The DIG warned that those, who encourages violence, has to face serious consequences in future.

Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy was present.