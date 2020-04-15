Viral: A poor woman serves cool drinks to police amid lockdown, all praises to her charity

East Godavari: In order to curb the spread of coronavirus, the police are strictly implementing the lockdown working round the clock ensuring that the people have not come outside. While the public and all sections of society are praising the services of sanitation workers, doctors and the police and providing food for them. Same was the case in Tuni of East Godavari district. A poor woman was overwhelmed by the police who were performing duties without rest and thought of doing something to them. In this backdrop, she has brought couple of Cool drink bottles and served to police.

The woman said she was working for a salary of Rs 3,500 per month. However, the police who heard her words returned the two cool drink bottles to the woman and in addition the police gave the cool drinks to her. The police praised the woman and asserted that staying at home itself is biggest help for us.

The video was also tweeted by former minister Nara Lokesh by writing, "It is visuals like these during the lockdown that restore our faith in humanity. Truly appreciate her spirit of giving and that priceless, pure-hearted smile."

It is visuals like these during the lockdown that restore our faith in humanity. Truly appreciate her spirit of giving and that priceless, pure-hearted smile. pic.twitter.com/FrINll7smJ — Lokesh Nara #StayHomeSaveLives (@naralokesh) April 15, 2020

The video has now gone viral on social media amassing 11,000 views in 11 hours. Telangana IT Minister KTR is also among those who like this video.