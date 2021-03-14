Visakha Steel Plant : Ganta Srinivasa Rao sees key role for State govt in halting sale

Tirupati : If the state government remains firm, the Centre cannot go ahead with the privatisation of Vizag steel plant, said former minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to media, Srinivasa Rao, who was the first to offer to resign from Assembly protesting the move of Vizag steel plant privatisation, after darshan of Lord Venkateswara, here on Saturday said the state government should come out with a concrete action plan to see the Centre give up the privatisation move as the onus of protecting the plant lies more on the state government, indirectly throwing the ball in the court of YSRCP.

Citing Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy's recent observation that resignation of MPs and MLAs is the last weapon to thwart the privatisation, he said it is the right time the government lob that last weapon, without any dilly-dallying, taking along the opposition too in the final assault reiterating that if the state stand united, the Centre cannot ignore it.

In this connection, he cited the Union finance minister's reply in Parliament asserting that the state government was consulted in the Centre's move to privatise Vizag steel plant to stress that ruling party should take the lead if it is committed to save it.

"Now it is the historic need for all, including the ruling and opposition cutting across their party lines stands one to protect the steel plant. It is not a mere industry for us but our honour and our self esteem which is at stake," he said recalling the prolonged movement by all sections including the youth, employees, politicians and others and loss of precious lives in the fight for getting the steel plant to the AP state.

Flaying the Centre for the privatisation under the pretext of mounting losses , he observed that it is our duty to act as a token of our regard to our people's sacrifices and struggle to retain the steel plant as a PSU.

Replying to a question on fielding a joint candidate against BJP in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, he said it should also be considered for strengthening the fight against the centre going ahead with Vizag steel privatisation.