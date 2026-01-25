‘Visakha Utsav 2026’ exudes North Andhra’s cultural vibrancy

Visakhapatnam: The vibrancy of folklore accompanied by pulsating music, portrayal of distinct culture and tradition of North Andhra region packed with a host of fun-filled events and unlimited entertainment formed a part of the ‘Visakha Utsav-2026’ that began in Visakhapatnam on Saturday amidst much fanfare.

As people from across Visakhapatnam and neighbouring cities came in droves to treat themselves to a cultural extravaganza, RK Beach and other stretches of the coastline became an energy-infused stage to entertain the audience.

Stretches of the RK Beach were abuzz with activity as folk artistes performed dance, while viewers got busy capturing the moments recording the presentations in their mobile phones.

Unlike the previous editions, ‘Visakha Utsav 2026’ gained larger significance as the Andhra Pradesh government ensured that Visakhapatnam along with Anakapalli and Araku Valley grab global attention through the festival and its massive celebrations.

As part of the ‘utsav’, a carnival was organised in the evening. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that ‘Visakha Utsav’ has been recognised as one of the biggest coastal festivals in the country. Launching a helicopter ride during the utsav, the ministers went for a heli-ride.

They said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is focused on developing the tourism sector of the state. After going for a heli-ride, they mentioned that Visakhapatnam’s beauty gets even more accentuated through the heli-ride that unfolds an aerial view of the City of Destiny. In the days to come, paramotoring, scuba-diving, and parasailing will further attract national and international tourists, they emphasised. Folk artistes from various parts of North Andhra presented dance on the occasion.