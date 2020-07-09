Visakhapatnam: 2 crore plants to increase green cover in district

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to plant 25 crore saplings across the state, said Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy here on Thursday.



Participating in a plantation drive at Beach Road organised by Sunray Village Resort, the MP inaugurated a massive plantation programme. Speaking on the occasion, he said Scaevola Taccada plants have therapeutic properties.

These plants are useful in bringing down the temperature in the atmosphere, he pointed out. The MP mentioned the government has planned to plant 2 crore plants in the district to increase the green cover. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who participated in the programme, said these plants will draw the attention of tourists in the coming days.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Commissioner G Srinjana, among others took part in the programme.