Visakhapatnam: A major fire broke out in a supermarket
Visakhapatnam: A major fire broke out at at a supermarket located at Mithilapuri Colony, Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Fire Department officials arrived at the incident place and brought the situation under control.
Luckily, no casualty was reported. However, the reason for the fire mishap and the extent of damage thus caused were yet to be ascertained.
