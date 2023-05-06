Visakhapatnam: A new campaign for Indian brides with a theme song

Visakhapatnam : Rolling out its 10th edition of its popular brides of India campaign, Malabar Gold and Diamonds organised a programme in Visakhapatnam highlighting the theme song of the campaign titled #show the way featuring its celebrity brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor along with brides from different regions of the country.

The theme song ‘The brides of India 2023’ has been captured in a three-minute video written by Juhi Chaturvedi and music composed by Kingshuk Chakravarty, while the song was shot by Bollywood director Kookie Gulati.

The campaign showcases new-age brides from major regions of the country as both show-runners and show-stoppers, breaking the stereotypes while holding the tradition intact.

Apart from the theme song, the Brides of India 2023 campaign also showcases a range of bridal jewellery and region-specific bridal jewellery collections which straddle the entire spectrum of wedding themes. Also, the jewellery retail chain launched special brides of India 2023 e-brochure and created Digital lookbooks with an aim to help prospective brides explore bridal looks from its wide-ranging bridal jewellery collections.