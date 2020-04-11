Visakhapatnam: All measures in place to stamp out novel coronavirus said Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Visakhapatnam: District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu said 21 committees were functioning under the guidance of the District Collector to contain the spread of the Covid-19 cases.

Participating in the Covid-19 district-level meeting at VUDA Children's Arena here on Friday, the Minister said effective action was in place even before the first coronavirus positive case emerged.

About 2.06 lakh people are in containment zones which will have medical and ATM services, the Minister mentioned. "At VIMS, 148 critical care and 140 non-critical care beds are available. In Visakhapatnam, 151 persons are in quarantine at present. The MedTech zone is manufacturing ventilators and lab kits," the Minister stated.

Further, Kannababu said essential commodities were made available to all in the district. Payakaraopeta registered a coronavirus positive case and as such the region has been marked as red zone," he explained.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana urged the people to adhere to the lockdown norms strictly. Medical staff, health workers and sanitation staff will have insurance cover, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy said the ration will be continued to be distributed under the old system. Various people belonging to other States and stranded in Andhra Pradesh will also be taken care by the State government. "We are conducting special homes and providing food to them," the MP said.

Appealing to the donors, the MP said there were a number of industrial units in Visakhapatnam and more number of people should come forward to reach out to society generously through corporate social responsibility initiatives in times of crisis.

Further, the MP stated that Rs 6.02 crore has been received as donations from various industries. Some political parties making criticism at this serious hour is not advisable, the MP added.

The MP said the entire district machinery was leaving no stone unturned to stamp out coronavirus from the district. The disease is threatening the entire world but Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is bent on stamping it out by reviewing the situation and progress of relief measures taken, the MP mentioned.