Visakhapatnam: Bike rally held to mark Dhanwantari Jayanti

Visakhapatnam: The ancient traditional medicine system aids in curing all sorts of diseases and people should consider the alternative system in treating their health issues, appealed Assistant Director (AD) of Central Ayush Department Dr D Venkatesh.

Marking the occasion of ‘Dhanwantari (God of medicine) Jayanti’ in the city, a bike rally was organised at the Beach Road AU grounds under the aegis of the Central Ayush Department on Sunday.

Flagging off the rally, the AD mentioned that Ayurveda is gaining popularity across the globe and its benefits are being derived by various sections of society in the world. Dr Venkatesh informed that the construction of a 50-bed Ayurvedic hospital will soon be taken up on the premises of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital (VIMS). Further, he stated that medical camps are being organised across the State for patients.

AYUSH former senior medical officer Dr K Eswara Rao mentioned that there are AYUSH clinics in KGH, Madhurawada, Anandapuram, Ukkunagaram and Gajuwaka areas. He highlighted that the alternative medicine system has no side-effects. The bike rally was carried out from AU Grounds via Siripuram, Maddilapalem and Zoo Park.

About 100 riders participated in the rally. AYUSH officials handed over certificates and medicine kits to them. Ayush research officer AJV Sai Prasad, world rider D Bharadwaj, Dragon Weed Club manager P Kiran Kumar and AYUSH doctors participated in the event that highlighted the theme ‘Ayurveda for one health.’