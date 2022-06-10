Visakhapatnam: 'Centre focused on creating safer society'

Visakhapatnam: To promote, protect and empower women and children, the Union government has initiated several policy interventions that have shown desired results, said Minister of State, Ministry of Women and Child Development Munjapara Mahendrabhai.

Addressing the south zonal conference on 'aspirational districts, impact on women and children' held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the Minister mentioned that the Ministry is dedicated to working towards protecting women and girls from violence and abuse while challenging the stigmas against reporting crimes and create a much safer society.

Munjapara Mahendrabhai said since 2015, about 708 'One Stop Centres' have been operationalised in India for survivors of gender-based violence and over 5.2 lakh women have been supported through the platform.

He emphasised that the Nirbhaya fund constituted by the Centre has supported 34 new projects and schemes with targeted interventions which have been appraised taking the total funds to the tune of Rs.10,000 crore.

The Minister of State for Women and Child Development said, for the past five years, the Union government distributed nearly 12 lakh growth monitoring devices and over 11 lakh smart phones to Anganwadi workers.

Secretary of Women and Child Development Indevar Pandey briefed about the nutritional needs of the country which have to be given utmost importance as India is one of the youngest populated countries in the world. He said with proper utilisation of 'Poshan Tracker', the health status of a child can easily be assessed for further course correction.

Indevar Pandey highlighted the importance of district-wise appropriate feedback which would greatly help in focussing on the needs and aspirations at Aganwadi and panchayat levels.

. Speaking about Visakhapatnam, Pandey said the district has huge tracts of tribal area. Further, he said the Union government wants an overall development in all pockets of the country.

Collectors from Aspirational Districts representing Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu explained the measures being implemented in their respective districts for women and child development.

Mission Director of Aspirational Districts Programme Niti Aayog Rakesh Ranjan, Minister for Women and Child, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens of Andhra Pradesh Ushashri Charan, among others were present.

Later, Minister Munjapara Mahendrabhai visited an Anganwadi centre at Relli Veedhi in Visakhapatnam and interacted with the children. He also visited the One Stop Centre located at KGH.