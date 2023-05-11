Visakhapatnam City can now access a well-equipped sports arena

Visakhapatnam: A well-equipped indoor sports arena, completed months ago, is set to become accessible to sports enthusiasts. With a retractable system of a 300-seating capacity, the contemporary facility will draw sportspersons to hone their skills in multiple disciplines.

Located at MVP Colony near AS Raja College Grounds, the project was taken up by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in collaboration with Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

The multi-storied sports arena has several indoor and outdoor sports amenities such as a swimming pool, a kids’ pool, an open gym, volleyball, badminton and basketball courts, a jogging track, and children's play area. The sports hall comprises four badminton courts, a volleyball court, dormitories, a TV lounge, a board game room, and basement parking facility. Also, for those arriving from different destinations, the arena also provides accommodation facilities.

The facility has been developed, including a 15-kw solar system, lighting control and energy monitoring system and a water treatment plant, indoor and outdoor facilities over an area of 5,000-sqft. At a time when Visakhapatnam is gaining fame as a sports hub, such facilities aid in encouraging sports persons to get trained in various disciplines. Along with Swarna Bharathi and Rajiv indoor stadiums at Pedagantyada in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam Port Golden Jubilee Stadium is also turning into a sought-after one-stop place for sportspersons.

Earlier, the then Municipal Commissioners, including G Lakshmisha and P Raja Babu, planned to inaugurate the facility. However, it could not be done for various reasons. On Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is inaugurating the sports arena near AS Raja Grounds. The smart city project will sum up to the list of sports zones.