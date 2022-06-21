Visakhapatnam: City firm to co-produce 3D feature film

Visakhapatnam : The animation studio at the IT Park in Rushikonda in the city gets a leg-up as it is extending support to making an international 3D feature film 'Noah's Ark'.

Symbiosys Technologies in Visakhapatnam is co-producing and co-animating the high-end animated film wherein the musical adventure feature is made with the support of two major firms in US and Brazil. Equipped with a VFX live lab, a dubbing studio, a film lab with editing infrastructure, digital intermediate facility and a preview theatre, the animation studio at the IT Park is the place where water simulation and recreation of an ocean are being shot, among other scenes. "The negotiations with the international filmmakers began in 2019. However, it got delayed due to the pandemic situation. What makes the process of co-producing and co-animating even more worthwhile is that renewable energy is being used for the filmmaking. A 200-KW solar plant has been set up at the IT Park and the complete movie will be made utilising green energy," said O Naresh Kumar, CEO of Symbiosys Technologies.

Portraying a slice of the ancient history that dates back to an era when the universe had to bear the brunt of incessant rains and God became the saviour of all creatures by letting them into Noah's Ark to survive, the plot depicts a new world that starts afresh. The content of the animated movie takes the viewers on adventurous episodes laced with humour that eventually leads to a triumphant survival.

With the preproduction already commenced in Brazil and animation and production parts in Visakhapatnam, the feature film is slated for a global release next year.

Canned with a budget of 6 million USD, the animation budget alone turns out to be Rs 45 crore. Already, 20 international distributors from various countries have come forward to launch Noah's Ark in the international market.

At a time when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on making Visakhapatnam a home for the Telugu film industry, the high-end animation studio in Rushikonda IT Park not only adds value to the ecosystem but also attracts global filmmakers.